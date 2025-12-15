Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RIGL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of RIGL opened at $40.78 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $740.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $69.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.88 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.17% and a return on equity of 204.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

