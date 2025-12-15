Wall Street Zen Downgrades US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to Sell

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on USAU. Zacks Research cut US Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on US Gold from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of US Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on US Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

USAU stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. US Gold has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.96.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that US Gold will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in US Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in US Gold by 18,050.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in US Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of US Gold by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Gold by 26,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

