Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

GIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Global Industrial

Global Industrial Price Performance

NYSE GIC opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. Global Industrial has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $353.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 954.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 3,930.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.