Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $8.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.06. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 67.26% and a negative net margin of 1,144.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taysha Gene Therapies

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 260,047 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $1,172,811.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,006,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,039.89. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

