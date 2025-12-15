Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tvardi Therapeutics from $55.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Tvardi Therapeutics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tvardi Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Tvardi Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TVRD opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.11. Tvardi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Tvardi Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 585.37% and a negative return on equity of 282.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tvardi Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tvardi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tvardi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

