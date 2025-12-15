Wall Street Zen Upgrades H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Buy

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. H World Group has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of H World Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,049,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

