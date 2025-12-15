Wall Street Zen Upgrades GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) to Buy

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GE. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.94.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Up 4.1%

GE opened at $300.23 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $316.67. The company has a market cap of $316.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.55 and a 200 day moving average of $278.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 39.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 435,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. Steadtrust LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 36.9% during the third quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 56.0% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.