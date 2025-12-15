Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.50 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

Get Invesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. Invesco has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.15%.Invesco’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In related news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523.52. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 4,802.9% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.