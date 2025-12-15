Wall Street Zen Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to Buy

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $111.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.17. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $164.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 268.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

