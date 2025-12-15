Wall Street Zen Upgrades Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) to “Hold”

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $83.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

