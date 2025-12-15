Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $359.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 836,633 shares of company stock worth $303,612,352. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

