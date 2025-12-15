Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

CVGW has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Calavo Growers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens upgraded Calavo Growers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

