Wall Street Zen Downgrades Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) to Sell

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VAC stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $95.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,984,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,130,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,943,329.60. The trade was a 2.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lizanne Galbreath bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,958.14. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 96,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

