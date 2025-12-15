Wall Street Zen Upgrades Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) to Buy

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Emeren Group Stock Up 0.3%

Institutional Trading of Emeren Group

Shares of SOL opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Emeren Group has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the second quarter worth $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emeren Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

