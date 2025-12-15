Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82. Affirm has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.83 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 6.74%.Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $58,178,419.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $573,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $95,760. This represents a 85.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Affirm by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Affirm by 190.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

