Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. DNB Markets set a $31.00 price target on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on Excelerate Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 1.0%

EE stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $391.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

