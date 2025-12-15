Wall Street Zen Upgrades D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) to “Hold”

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

HEPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.07 target price (down from $4.85) on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.29.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.31. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 113.69%. Equities analysts predict that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its holdings in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 14.4% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 15,941,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,252 shares in the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 6,304,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 281,230 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 8.7% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,912,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 314,719 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 965,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth $807,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

