Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS) Receives $19.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.3750.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of JBS in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.50 price objective on JBS in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JBS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $20.00 price target on shares of JBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

NYSE:JBS opened at $14.37 on Friday. JBS has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in JBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of JBS by 489.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JBS in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

