MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBXGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MBX. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of MBX Biosciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MBX Biosciences from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of MBX stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. MBX Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.71.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $11,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,219,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,949,920. This represents a 14.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Hoerter purchased 20,000 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 706,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,788.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MBX Biosciences by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,708 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 961,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 633,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 164.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after buying an additional 812,436 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its stake in MBX Biosciences by 14.3% during the second quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,294,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 161,466 shares during the last quarter.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

