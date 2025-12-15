Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KGEI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Kolibri Global Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.09. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 29.74%.The business had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kolibri Global Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the first quarter worth $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $919,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

