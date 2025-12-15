Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Insider Sells £505,328.20 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban sold 194,357 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260, for a total value of £505,328.20.

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Phil Urban acquired 52 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 per share, with a total value of £137.28.

On Friday, November 7th, Phil Urban bought 57 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 243 per share, for a total transaction of £138.51.

On Friday, October 10th, Phil Urban bought 55 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 per share, for a total transaction of £139.15.

MAB stock opened at GBX 255.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 250.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.80. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 194.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 308. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers ( LON:MAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts expect that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 340 price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 351.25.

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

