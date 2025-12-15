Insider Buying: Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Insider Acquires £149.72 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Ije Nwokori acquired 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 per share, for a total transaction of £149.72.

Ije Nwokori also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Ije Nwokori bought 176 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 per share, with a total value of £149.60.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Ije Nwokori sold 298,675 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total transaction of £268,807.50.

On Monday, October 13th, Ije Nwokori purchased 167 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 per share, for a total transaction of £148.63.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Ije Nwokori purchased 136 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 per share, for a total transaction of £122.40.

Dr. Martens Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DOCS stock opened at GBX 76.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.83. The company has a market capitalization of £743.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. Dr. Martens plc has a 52-week low of GBX 43.02 and a 52-week high of GBX 100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Dr. Martens ( LON:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) EPS for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,000.

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

