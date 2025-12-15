Tristel (LON:TSTL) Insider Buys £19,872 in Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) insider Tom Jenkins bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £19,872.

Tristel Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of LON TSTL opened at GBX 400 on Monday. Tristel plc has a 52-week low of GBX 260 and a 52-week high of GBX 440. The company has a market capitalization of £190.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 363.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 371.20.

Get Tristel alerts:

Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported GBX 17.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tristel had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 15.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tristel

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.