General Mills (GIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 Prepared Remarks results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 17th. Analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $4.7802 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 Prepared Remarks earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM ET.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of -0.07.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,717,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,664,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,469,000 after buying an additional 883,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 82.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,415,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,993 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,568,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,491,000 after acquiring an additional 158,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,918,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,718,000 after purchasing an additional 131,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

