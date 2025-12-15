Billiontoone, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLLN) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Billiontoone’s (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 16th. Billiontoone had issued 4,551,100 shares in its IPO on November 6th. The total size of the offering was $273,066,000 based on an initial share price of $60.00. During Billiontoone’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLLN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Billiontoone in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Billiontoone to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Billiontoone from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Billiontoone in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Billiontoone in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Billiontoone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Get Billiontoone alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLLN

Billiontoone Stock Performance

Shares of Billiontoone stock opened at $101.99 on Monday. Billiontoone has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $138.70.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million.

Billiontoone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BillionToOne is transforming healthcare by redefining molecular diagnostics. Our revolutionary single molecule NGS (smNGS) platform achieves what was once thought impossible – detecting and precisely quantifying genetic targets with single-molecule sensitivity. At the heart of this technological breakthrough lies our patented QCTs, enabling measurements at the physical limit of detection – the single DNA molecule.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Billiontoone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billiontoone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.