Head-To-Head Comparison: Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) versus Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Domino’s Pizza pays an annual dividend of $6.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Compass Group pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Domino’s Pizza pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Compass Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza 12.16% -14.91% 33.28% Compass Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza 2 11 12 2 2.52 Compass Group 0 0 2 2 3.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for Domino’s Pizza and Compass Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus target price of $490.40, suggesting a potential upside of 13.59%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than Compass Group.

Volatility and Risk

Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Compass Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Compass Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Compass Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza $4.71 billion 3.10 $584.17 million $17.11 25.23 Compass Group $46.07 billion 1.14 $1.87 billion N/A N/A

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats Compass Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pastas, boneless chicken and chicken wings, breads and dips, desserts, and soft drink products, as well as loaded tots and pepperoni stuffed cheesy breads. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.