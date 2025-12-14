Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) versus CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Financial Contrast

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 5.89% 16.30% 6.80% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and CrowdGather”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $935.26 million 0.71 $35.93 million $1.68 11.18 CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Shutterstock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of 14.04, suggesting that its share price is 1,304% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shutterstock and CrowdGather, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 1 3 1 0 2.00 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 0.00

Shutterstock presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.08%. Given Shutterstock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Summary

Shutterstock beats CrowdGather on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. It also provides 3 dimensional models consisting of 3D models used in various industries, such as advertising, media and video production, gaming, retail, education, design, and architecture; and generative AI content comprising images generated from algorithms trained with ethically sourced content. The company offers its services under the Shutterstock, Pond5, TurboSquid, PicMonkey, PremiumBeat, Splash News, Bigstock, and Offset brand names. In addition, it operates a collection of graphics interchange format visuals and stickers that supplies casual conversational content. The company serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators through digital, live sales, and client management channels. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

