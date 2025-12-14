Head-To-Head Contrast: Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) vs. Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Nukkleus has a beta of -6.74, indicating that its stock price is 774% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohmyhome has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nukkleus alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nukkleus and Ohmyhome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A -115.77% 923.75% Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ohmyhome shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nukkleus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nukkleus and Ohmyhome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ohmyhome 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nukkleus and Ohmyhome”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus $5.91 million 14.28 $272.89 million $16.39 0.31 Ohmyhome $7.97 million 0.30 -$3.17 million N/A N/A

Nukkleus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ohmyhome.

Summary

Nukkleus beats Ohmyhome on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nukkleus

(Get Free Report)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors. In addition, the company provides software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. Nukkleus Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Ohmyhome

(Get Free Report)

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services. In addition, it provides home renovation and furnishing services; home services, including cleaning, painting, and related services for the upgrading and maintenance needs of homeowners; professional moving services; relocating services; and insurance referral services. Further, the company offers project management services for interior decoration projects of residential and commercial units; and engages in distributing technology platform product for property management firms and developers to facilitate communication, facility booking, fee, and tax payments. Ohmyhome Limited was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Nukkleus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nukkleus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.