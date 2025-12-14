Contrasting Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) & Amer Prem Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH)

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) and Amer Prem Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coca-Cola Consolidated and Amer Prem Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Consolidated 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amer Prem Water 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amer Prem Water has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Consolidated $6.90 billion 2.05 $633.12 million $7.02 23.62 Amer Prem Water $70,000.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Coca-Cola Consolidated and Amer Prem Water”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has higher revenue and earnings than Amer Prem Water.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Coca-Cola Consolidated shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Consolidated and Amer Prem Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Consolidated 8.66% 43.17% 12.17% Amer Prem Water N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coca-Cola Consolidated beats Amer Prem Water on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrups with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to grocery stores, mass merchandise stores, club stores, convenience stores, and drug stores; and restaurants, schools, amusement parks, and recreational facilities, as well as through vending machine outlets. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and changed its name to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. in January 2019. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Amer Prem Water

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

