Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) vs. Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM) Head-To-Head Review

Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) and Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Intelligent Protection Management has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuse Science has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Protection Management -38.38% -15.29% -10.52% Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Protection Management and Fuse Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Intelligent Protection Management and Fuse Science”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Protection Management $1.10 million 14.79 -$8.43 million ($0.10) -17.90 Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fuse Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelligent Protection Management.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intelligent Protection Management and Fuse Science, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Protection Management 1 0 1 0 2.00 Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 0.00

Intelligent Protection Management presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.20%. Given Intelligent Protection Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intelligent Protection Management is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Summary

Intelligent Protection Management beats Fuse Science on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Protection Management

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing. The firm’s product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog. The company was founded by Clifford Lerner and Darrell Lerner on July 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

About Fuse Science

Fuse Science, Inc. operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Fuse Science, Inc. in December 2011. Fuse Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

