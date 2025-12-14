Promising Streaming Stocks To Keep An Eye On – December 14th

Spotify Technology, Confluent, and Roku are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks commonly refers to shares of companies whose core business is delivering continuous digital content or services over the internet (video, music, game streaming), and are valued by investors on subscriber growth, engagement, and monetization metrics. The term is also used in mining/commodities to describe “streaming” firms that provide up?front financing to miners in exchange for a percentage of future production at discounted prices. Investors treat the two types differently: digital streamers are growth/subscriber plays, while commodity streamers offer a financing/commodity exposure with sensitivity to metal prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Confluent (CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

