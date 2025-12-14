Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) versus PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Critical Review

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) and PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Prosus has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetMed Express has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Prosus alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Prosus and PetMed Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 0 3 1 3.25 PetMed Express 2 1 0 0 1.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PetMed Express has a consensus target price of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.84%. Given PetMed Express’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PetMed Express is more favorable than Prosus.

0.0% of Prosus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of PetMed Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of PetMed Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prosus and PetMed Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A PetMed Express -2.76% -6.76% -4.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prosus and PetMed Express”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus $6.17 billion 54.07 $12.37 billion N/A N/A PetMed Express $226.97 million 0.28 -$6.27 million ($0.30) -9.80

Prosus has higher revenue and earnings than PetMed Express.

Summary

Prosus beats PetMed Express on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosus

(Get Free Report)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About PetMed Express

(Get Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, and other pet supplies. It sells its products through its Internet website; mobile app; customer support center; and direct mail/print, which includes brochures and postcards. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.