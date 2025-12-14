Contrasting Kellanova (NYSE:K) and Insynergy Products (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) and Insynergy Products (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Kellanova shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kellanova shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Insynergy Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Kellanova has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insynergy Products has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kellanova $12.75 billion 2.28 $1.34 billion $3.64 22.92 Insynergy Products $58.67 million 0.40 -$17.65 million $0.01 2.98

This table compares Kellanova and Insynergy Products”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kellanova has higher revenue and earnings than Insynergy Products. Insynergy Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kellanova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kellanova and Insynergy Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kellanova 10.08% 31.73% 8.32% Insynergy Products 7.34% 10.64% 5.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kellanova and Insynergy Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kellanova 0 4 0 0 2.00 Insynergy Products 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kellanova presently has a consensus price target of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.07%. Given Kellanova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kellanova is more favorable than Insynergy Products.

Summary

Kellanova beats Insynergy Products on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Bisco, Club, Luxe, Minueto, Special K, Toasteds, Town House, Zesta, Zoo Cartoon, Choco Krispis, Crunchy Nut, Kashi, Nutri-Grain, Squares, Zucaritas, Rice Krispies Treats, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Sunibrite, Split Stix, LCMs, Coco Pops, Krave, Frosties, Rice Krispies Squares, Incogmeato, Veggitizers, Gardenburger, Trink, Carr’s, Kellogg’s Extra, Müsli, Fruit n Fibre, Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut, Country Store, Smacks, Honey Bsss, Zimmy’s, Toppas, Tresor, Froot Ring, Chocos, Chex, Guardian, Just Right, Sultana Bran, Rice Bubbles, Sustain, and Choco Krispies brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Kellogg Company and changed its name to Kellanova in October 2023. Kellanova was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Insynergy Products

(Get Free Report)

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.