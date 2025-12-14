Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Critical Comparison

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano -3,409.60% -647.91% -225.03% Rennova Health N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Movano has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of 21.86, indicating that its stock price is 2,086% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 1 0 0 0 1.00 Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Movano and Rennova Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Given Rennova Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rennova Health is more favorable than Movano.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Movano shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Rennova Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movano and Rennova Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano $1.01 million 7.74 -$23.73 million ($10.83) -0.87 Rennova Health $18.69 million 0.00 -$7.73 million N/A N/A

Rennova Health has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Summary

Rennova Health beats Movano on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

