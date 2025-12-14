Analyzing BKV (NYSE:BKV) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) and BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and BKV”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $5.88 billion 0.96 $236.00 million ($0.89) -43.53 BKV $580.98 million 4.73 -$142.87 million $0.52 54.61

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than BKV. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BKV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKV has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of BKV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Renewable and BKV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 1 1 3 0 2.40 BKV 0 1 6 1 3.00

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.59%. BKV has a consensus price target of $31.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Given BKV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BKV is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and BKV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable -34.58% -12.74% -3.20% BKV 5.67% 6.91% 4.59%

Summary

BKV beats Brookfield Renewable on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

