BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.38 and traded as low as C$10.94. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.99, with a volume of 288,543 shares trading hands.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.25.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of utilities companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold the equity securities of Canadian companies widely recognized as utilities companies, which may also include telecommunication and pipeline companies, and use derivative instruments to hedge U.S.

