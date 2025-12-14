abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and traded as low as $18.86. abrdn Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $18.9550, with a volume of 95,215 shares traded.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. This is a boost from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Healthcare Investors

abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

