abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and traded as low as $18.86. abrdn Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $18.9550, with a volume of 95,215 shares traded.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. This is a boost from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
Institutional Trading of abrdn Healthcare Investors
abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Healthcare Investors
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Dave & Buster’s Reversal Is in PLAY After Double-Bottom Breakout
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Finance Stocks to Buy on Rising 10-Year Treasury Rates
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.