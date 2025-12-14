Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and traded as low as $23.38. Consumers Bancorp shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 166 shares.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

