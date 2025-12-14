Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 14th (ACLS, AMSC, ARQT, CHA, COMP, EIX, ETR, EVMN, EVRG, EXEL)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Sunday, December 14th:
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Compass (NYSE:COMP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Evommune (NYSE:EVMN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
