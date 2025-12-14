Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $4.55. Hysan Development shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 120 shares.
Hysan Development Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.
Hysan Development Company Profile
Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.
See Also
