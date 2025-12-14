WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and traded as high as $6.47. WidePoint shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 13,408 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of WidePoint in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

WidePoint Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.29.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WidePoint Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 87.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in WidePoint by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 117,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

