Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $4.80. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 34,978 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmatrix currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

