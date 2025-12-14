Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.45 and traded as high as GBX 130. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 130, with a volume of 660,455 shares traded.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 128.57. The firm has a market cap of £320.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.

