Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,861,000 after buying an additional 539,504 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 76.6% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 42,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $116.70 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $116.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $930.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,221.85. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 128,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

