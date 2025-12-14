Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Biocorrx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.3760. Biocorrx shares last traded at $0.3760, with a volume of 212 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Zacks Research raised Biocorrx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Biocorrx Trading Down 6.0%
Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.
About Biocorrx
BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.
