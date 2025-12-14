RTC Group (LON:RTC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.97 and traded as high as GBX 96. RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 94.32, with a volume of 8,805 shares changing hands.

RTC Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17.

RTC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.