Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.7159. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 630,236 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $122.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 331.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 84,987 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

