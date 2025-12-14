Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.22 and traded as low as GBX 47.50. Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 47.78, with a volume of 2,603 shares trading hands.

Panther Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.42.

Get Panther Metals alerts:

Panther Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Panther’s strategy is disciplined and different: Totally focused in the tier one jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.

Cash flow pathway — Winston tailings contain gold and silver with strong gallium credits. Processing is low-capex and straightforward; permitting is the next milestone. Once in place, Winston provides a near-term route to revenue with exposure to both precious and critical metals.

Exploration with production cash — That cash will fund drilling across:

Wishbone (Obonga) — a new VMS system with multi-percent zinc intercepts and Mattabi-scale potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.