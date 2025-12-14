Contrasting Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) and Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elementis and Westlake Chemical Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elementis 0 0 0 0 0.00 Westlake Chemical Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elementis and Westlake Chemical Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elementis $738.30 million 1.60 -$47.80 million N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners $1.14 billion 0.61 $62.39 million $1.40 14.13

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Elementis.

Profitability

This table compares Elementis and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elementis N/A N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners 4.34% 6.00% 3.75%

Volatility & Risk

Elementis has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Elementis pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 135.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Elementis on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for antiperspirants (AP) deodorants for personal care manufacturers. The company offers personal care products for antiperspirants, color cosmetics, and skin care applications; and performance specialties products for architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants and construction additives, and talc applications. Elementis plc was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Westlake Chemical Partners LP was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

