Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.43 and traded as high as GBX 62.50. Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 60.10, with a volume of 76 shares.

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.49. The firm has a market cap of £6.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 2.47 EPS for the quarter. Aeorema Communications had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

In other Aeorema Communications news, insider Richard Owen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 66 per share, for a total transaction of £16,500. Insiders own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

